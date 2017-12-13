› Home ›
Caney Lake Good Sammers Club
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/13/2017 - 12:15pm
in
The Caney Good Sammers were invited to spend the day at Carolyn and Hubert Estes home for their November “camp out.”
After meeting and greeting, President James Dugdale called the campers to begin the business meeting.
Bill Austin led the opening prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Dugdale.
The roll call (eight families) and minutes were read by Pat Dickson. Janece Miller gave the treasurer’s report.
The group agreed to do the usual end-of-the-year funding for St. Jude Hospital, Shriner’s Hospital and Northeast Louisiana Food Bank.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos