Locals win Reindeer Bucks
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted photo (left) - Stephanie Mattox won a $100 gift card from Bank of Ruston at Jan’s Optical in the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Reindeer Bucks contest. From left to right are Judy Copeland, of the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce; Jan Houck, of Jan’s Optical; Mattox; and Angie Biscomb, of the Bank of Ruston.
Submitted photo (right) - Lee Anne Denny won $100 gift card from The Fashion at Uptown Downtown in the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Reindeer Bucks contest. Pictured from left to right are Abbey Bamburg and Kelly Hogan, of The Fashion; Denny; and Judy Copeland, of the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.
Submitted photo (bottom) - Barbara Hatok won $100 gift card from Origin Bank at Courtesy Chevrolet in the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Reindeer Bucks contest.vFrom left are Judy Copeland, of the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce; April McGuirt, of First National Bank; Micah Lindsey, of Courtesy, Sarah McKinney, of Origin Bank; and Hatok.
Shopping cart
Latest Videos