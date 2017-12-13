› Home ›
Society doesn't always have the last word
Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/13/2017 - 11:56am
Nancy Bergeron
Darrius Stewart is a statistic.
He’s an abused child — his mother, a crack cocaine addict for 20 years, “beat us with an extension cord to the point we couldn’t go to school the next day.”
He’s also a high school dropout, a former resident of four foster homes in three years, and an Iraq war veteran came home suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome.
And none of that counts the absence of a positive male role model during his childhood and teen-age years.
Stewart was in his early 20s when he met this father for the first time.
