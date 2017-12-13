  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Society doesn't always have the last word

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/13/2017 - 11:56am
in
Nancy Bergeron
Bergeron, Nancy.jpg

Darrius Stewart is a statistic.

He’s an abused child — his mother, a crack cocaine addict for 20 years, “beat us with an extension cord to the point we couldn’t go to school the next day.”

He’s also a high school dropout, a former resident of four foster homes in three years, and an Iraq war veteran came home suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome.

And none of that counts the absence of a positive male role model during his childhood and teen-age years.

Stewart was in his early 20s when he met this father for the first time.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share