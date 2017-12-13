› Home ›
New Tech Academies director thanks community
Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/13/2017 - 11:53am
Dustin Whitlock
It has been said, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” While this statement may have many applications and many contexts, it is applicable in the current context of the community of Ruston and Ruston High School. In a season of counting blessings and being thankful, RHS and the New Tech Academies are grateful for the outpouring of support from our community.
