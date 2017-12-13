› Home ›
Warhawks edge past G-Men, 59-57
Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/13/2017 - 11:47am
Leader Sports Service
MONROE — Devante Jackson tied the game at 57 with four seconds remaining, but Jordan Harris’ layup with one second left lifted the Louisiana-Monroe men’s basketball team to a thrilling 59-57 victory over Grambling State on Tuesday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
The Tigers (3-7), who fell behind 10-0 to begin the game, trailed for 39 minutes and 56 seconds before tying the game at 57 on a Devante Jackson layup. However, the Warhawks (4-5) still had enough time to beat the buzzer as Harris put up a layup with one seconds remaining to give Louisiana-Monroe the victory.
