Dunkin’ Dogs rally try comes up short
Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/13/2017 - 11:45am
Ragin’ Cajuns top Bulldogs, 75-71
Leader Sports Service
Down by as much as 18 points in the game, the Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team mounted a furious comeback late in the second half but the Bulldogs ran out of time as they fell to Louisiana-Lafayette, 75-71, on Tuesday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center.
It was a similar story to that of the last home loss. Despite being held to a season-low 25 points in the first half, LA Tech (7-3) still shot the ball well enough to win – 50 percent from the field, 54 percent from three and 78 percent from the foul line.
