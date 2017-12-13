  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Dunkin’ Dogs rally try comes up short

Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/13/2017 - 11:45am
Ragin’ Cajuns top Bulldogs, 75-71
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LA Tech Communications - Louisiana Tech Center Joniah White had a career-tying 10 points and team-high six boards in che four-point loss to Louisiana Lafayette Tuesday night.

Down by as much as 18 points in the game, the Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team mounted a furious comeback late in the second half but the Bulldogs ran out of time as they fell to Louisiana-Lafayette, 75-71, on Tuesday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

It was a similar story to that of the last home loss. Despite being held to a season-low 25 points in the first half, LA Tech (7-3) still shot the ball well enough to win – 50 percent from the field, 54 percent from three and 78 percent from the foul line.

