GSU's Hill named SWAC Women's Player of Week
Wed, 12/13/2017 - 11:40am
Leader Sports Service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.— Grambling State University junior guard Shakyla Hill was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Hill, who earned the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Women’s Basketball Co-Player of the Week on Monday, surpassed the 1,000-point plateau in Grambling State’s loss to Alabama. She scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 13 boards against the Crimson Tide.
She finished with eight steals (third in the country in that category) and four assists.
Hill shot 50 percent (10-of-20) from the field and 83.3 percent (5-of-6) from the foul line.
Grambling State (3-4) returns to action as the Lady Tigers visit Arkansas State at 3 p.m. Saturday.
