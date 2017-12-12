› Home ›
Family tradition
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/12/2017 - 12:44pm
in
‘Posadas’ Christmas coming to Ruston
Nancy Bergeron
A mini version of the Hispanic “posadas” Christmas tradition is coming to Ruston.
The celebration, which centers around food, fun and family, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Railroad Park. The free event is open to the public and sponsored by Ruston’s Tabernaculo Cristiana Restauracion church.
“We would just like to bring back the family together,” Armando Ayala, the church’s pastor, said.
The festival will include traditional music, children’s activities and piñatas, Ayala said.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos