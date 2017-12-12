› Home ›
RCD to host ‘A Tuna Christmas’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/12/2017 - 12:42pm
in
Patrons can bring picnic dinners
Heather Small Hawley
The Ruston Cultural District will present “A Tuna Christmas” with B&B Theatre at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Norton Building.
“A Tuna Christmas,” produced in association with Samuel French, is a sequel to “Greater Tuna,” by Ed Howard, Jaston Williams and Joe Sears.
“(The production tells) tales from the ‘third smallest town in Texas’ — the fictional Tuna — through the airwaves of radio station OKKK,” said Jessica Slaughter, a member of the RCD, said.
