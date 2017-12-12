› Home ›
Regents OK cybersecurity letter of intent
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/12/2017 - 12:35pm
in
Leader News Service
The Louisiana Board of Regents on Monday gave Grambling State University the green light to proceed with plans to establish the first cybersecurity degree program in the state.
The Regents unanimously approved GSU’s letter of intent to develop the new academic program.
“Now we have to develop curriculum and the program in concert with faculty, corporate partners and industry leaders in cybersecurity,” GSU President Rick Gallot said.
Once those components are in place, the university will return to the Regents for final approval of the new degree program.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos