Union Parish Jail deficit shrinking until state pulls inmates
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/12/2017 - 12:28pm
in
Mark Rainwater, Editor Farmerville Gazette
FARMERVILLE — There’s an old riddle that asks: If it takes two hours to dig a hole two feet deep, how long does it take to dig half a hole?
The correct answer is there’s no such thing as half a hole.
For the Union Parish Police Jury, the pit they pour money into each year at the Union Parish Detention Center isn’t nearly as deep as it once was. At least one member of the jury, who serves as chairman of the Union Parish Detention Center Commission says even with improvements, there is still much to be done.
