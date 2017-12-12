› Home ›
RCT to host ‘Monday’ auditions
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/12/2017 - 12:12pm
in
Leader News Service
The Ruston Community Theatre will hold auditions Saturday and Monday for the Spring murder-mystery play “Murder Is Bad, But Monday Can Kill You!” by Pat Cook.
Auditions will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, and 6 p.m. Monday at the Dixie Center for the Arts.
No preparation is needed or prior experience required to audition. Roles open to all ethnicities.
The auditions will consist of a cold read from the script. It is helpful to attend both auditions, but not required.
The play will be directed by Mary Watkins and sponsored by Graham Real Estate and Property Management.
