› Home ›
GSU’s Hill state Co-Player of Week
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/12/2017 - 12:10pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Grambling State University junior guard Shakyla Hill was selected the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Women’s Basketball Co-Player of the Week on Monday.
Hill surpassed the 1,000-point plateau in Grambling State’s loss to Alabama. She scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 13 boards against the Crimson Tide. She finished with eight steals (third in the country in that category) and four assists. Hill shot 50 percent (10-of-20) from the field and 83.3 percent (5-of-6) from the foul line.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos