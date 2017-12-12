› Home ›
Techsters end strong to down Warhawks
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/12/2017 - 12:07pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech overcame a 14-point first half deficit and used a 21-0 run in the second half to pull away from Louisiana-Monroe in a 71-49 Lady Techster victory Monday night at the Thomas Assembly Center.
ULM shot 81 percent (9-11) in the first quarter and 69 percent (15-22) in the first half to take a 35-24 lead into the halftime locker room. Tech’s only lead of the opening two quarters came at 2-0 in the first 60 seconds of the game.
