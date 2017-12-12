› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs to host Ragin’ Cajuns tonight
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/12/2017 - 12:03pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Mid-December has arrived, meaning it’s time for the annual in-state showdown between Louisiana Tech and Louisiana-Lafayette.
The Bulldogs and Ragin’ Cajuns will square off for the 163rd time on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.
It will be the final non-conference home game for Tech (7-2), wrapping up a four-game home stand in which they have registered wins over Miles College and Jackson State and suffered a two-point loss to Stephen F. Austin.
