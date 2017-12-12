  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Former Bearcat representing LSU on SEC Community Service team

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/12/2017 - 11:58am
in
Leader Sports Service
080217 LSU JDM 18.jpg
Leader file photo - Former Ruston High School Bearcat John Davis Moore has caught eight passes for 69 yards and a pair of touchdowns for LSU this season.

BATON ROUGE — Senior tight end John David Moore has been selected to represent LSU on the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team for 2017, the league office has announced.

The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21-league sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share