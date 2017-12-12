› Home ›
Former Bearcat representing LSU on SEC Community Service team
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/12/2017 - 11:58am
Leader Sports Service
BATON ROUGE — Senior tight end John David Moore has been selected to represent LSU on the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team for 2017, the league office has announced.
The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21-league sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.
