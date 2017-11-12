› Home ›
Hockey team coming to Ruston rink
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/11/2017 - 1:35pm
Shreveport Mudbugs set clinic for youngsters
Nancy Bergeron
Members of the Shreveport Mudbugs hockey team will take to the ice at Ruston’s artificial ice rink on Thursday to perform drills, sign autographs and teach the basics of the game to area youngsters.
The free, come-and-go event is from 4 to 6 p.m. at the rink located in the parking lot of the Historic Fire Station on East Mississippi Avenue. The Mudbugs’ appearance is sponsored by the team and the city of Ruston.
