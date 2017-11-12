› Home ›
Police jury to vote on budget
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/11/2017 - 1:31pm
Public hearing set for 7 p.m.
Derek J. Amaya
The Lincoln Parish Police Jury will likely vote Tuesday on its 2018 proposed budget that is projected to end its financial year with a general fund balance of $2.9 million.
The board will discuss the budget, along with several other items, during the jury’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Lincoln Parish Courthouse.
The only change the jury’s finance committee made was the approval to forgive the Exhibition Center’s $8,500 debt used toward various stables located at the center. That decision came during the jury’s meeting in November.
