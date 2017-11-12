› Home ›
Contestants compete for trophy
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/11/2017 - 1:27pm
From left, Marisol O’Neal and Emily Gatlin sample a chili taster from Legacy Rehabilitation’s team leader, Matt Shirley, during the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Battle for the Battle Chili contest in Railroad Park Saturday. Winners in the Battle for the Paddle were Brennan Dodge, first place; Legacy Outpatient Therapy Service, second; and Lincoln Builders, third. Lincoln Builders also won the People’s Choice award. Winners in the Christmas parade float contest were Hambone Trucking, first; Ardagh Glass, second; and Ruston Elementary School, third.
