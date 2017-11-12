› Home ›
Firefighters gather toy donations
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/11/2017 - 1:22pm
Matt Black, of the Ruston Firefighters Association, places a toy tea set on a fire truck with sons Liam Black, 5, and Kase Black, 3. The tea set was donated during the annual Fill the Firetruck Saturday at Wal-Mart. The Fill the Firetruck/Stuff Santa’s Sack drive provides toys for Lincoln Parish youngsters in need. Local organizations have partnerto gather the toys donated.
