Firefighters gather toy donations

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/11/2017 - 1:22pm
Leader photo by DEREK J. AMAYA

Matt Black, of the Ruston Firefighters Association, places a toy tea set on a fire truck with sons Liam Black, 5, and Kase Black, 3. The tea set was donated during the annual Fill the Firetruck Saturday at Wal-Mart. The Fill the Firetruck/Stuff Santa’s Sack drive provides toys for Lincoln Parish youngsters in need. Local organizations have partnerto gather the toys donated.

