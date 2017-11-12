› Home ›
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/11/2017 - 1:15pm
in
Donna Bernard
To show you what Christmas is looking like at the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team office, I will take a picture and share it with you on Facebook in the next several days.
Until then, let me assure you that the generosity of Ruston will enjoyed by the DART children on Christmas morning.
There are baby dolls, Barbie Dolls, basketballs and bikes all over my office.
Each Christmas season, DART staff visit with the children who are currently involved in our programs and obtain a wish list of items they would like to see under their tree.
