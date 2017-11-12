  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/11/2017 - 1:15pm
in
Donna Bernard
Bernard, Donna.jpg

To show you what Christmas is looking like at the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team office, I will take a picture and share it with you on Facebook in the next several days.

Until then, let me assure you that the generosity of Ruston will enjoyed by the DART children on Christmas morning.

There are baby dolls, Barbie Dolls, basketballs and bikes all over my office.

Each Christmas season, DART staff visit with the children who are currently involved in our programs and obtain a wish list of items they would like to see under their tree.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share