Daughters of the American Revolution

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/11/2017 - 1:11pm
121117 ClubNews.jpg
Submitted photo - For their annual December program, members filled 75 bags with items for the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home in Monroe. Pictured, from left to right are Nedra Kent, Lou Taylor, Jeanne Lynch, Kay Goss-Knotts, Anne Hough, Melissa Wiygul, Kara Giddings, Sue Parker, Virginia Cook, Jean Hays and Vivian Magee.

Long Leaf Pine Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at Trinity United Methodist Church with 13 members present.

Regent Kay Goss-Knotts opened the meeting and conducted chapter business.

Committee chairmen gave American Indian, Conservation, National Defense and Flag minutes.
Members signed a Christmas card to be sent to a chaplain stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

