› Home ›
Daughters of the American Revolution
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/11/2017 - 1:11pm
in
Long Leaf Pine Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at Trinity United Methodist Church with 13 members present.
Regent Kay Goss-Knotts opened the meeting and conducted chapter business.
Committee chairmen gave American Indian, Conservation, National Defense and Flag minutes.
Members signed a Christmas card to be sent to a chaplain stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos