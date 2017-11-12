› Home ›
Grambling history finally written
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/11/2017 - 1:00pm
The city of Grambling’s history is in the books — quite literally.
More than a year and a half after its inception, the Grambling Historic Preservation committee submitted its report on the history of the city of Grambling to the state.
As a result, state officials, who reviewed the overall report, now recognize the city as a certified local government.
That has some perks. City officials can now apply for grants dedicated to the historic preservation.
