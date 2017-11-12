  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Grambling history finally written

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/11/2017 - 1:00pm
The city of Grambling’s history is in the books — quite literally.

More than a year and a half after its inception, the Grambling Historic Preservation committee submitted its report on the history of the city of Grambling to the state.

As a result, state officials, who reviewed the overall report, now recognize the city as a certified local government.

That has some perks. City officials can now apply for grants dedicated to the historic preservation.

