Techsters to host Louisiana-Monroe
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/11/2017 - 12:51pm
Game will be 55th meeting between teams
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech and ULM will meet for the 55th time in the series history when the Lady Techsters host the Warhawks at 6:30 p.m.today at the Thomas Assembly Center.
The contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on KNBB 97.7 FM, KTKC 92.9 FM and KJVC 92.7 FM with the pregame show starting at 6 p.m. Fans can watch a live video stream of the game with a paid subscription to CUSATV.com.
