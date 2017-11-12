› Home ›
Lady Tigers fall at Alabama
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/11/2017 - 12:41pm
in
Leader Sports Service
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Grambling State University junior guard Shakyla Hill surpassed the 1,000-point plateau as she scored a career-high 26 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Tigers fell to Alabama, 73-49, on Sunday afternoon at Coleman Coliseum.
Alabama (6-3) led 14-6 after one quarter and outscored Grambling State, 20-17, in the second to take a 34-23 lead into the break. The Crimson Tide used a 21-7 run in the third quarter and led 55-30 going into the final quarter.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos