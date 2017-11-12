  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Tigers fall at Alabama

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/11/2017 - 12:41pm
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Grambling State’s Shakyla HIll (with ball) surpassed the 1,000 career point plateau Sunday during a 73-49 loss at Alabama.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Grambling State University junior guard Shakyla Hill surpassed the 1,000-point plateau as she scored a career-high 26 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Tigers fell to Alabama, 73-49, on Sunday afternoon at Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama (6-3) led 14-6 after one quarter and outscored Grambling State, 20-17, in the second to take a 34-23 lead into the break. The Crimson Tide used a 21-7 run in the third quarter and led 55-30 going into the final quarter.

