Former Bulldog Trent Taylor is one tough NFL rookie
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 12/11/2017 - 12:33pm
in
O.K. Davis
Trent Taylor is an enigma in the NFL.
He’s 5-8 and 175 pounds and that’s probably only on days when Muscle Milk is consumed in record amounts.
The fact that he’s on a 53-player NFL roster, much less starting, may prompt the disbelievers to check his Wikipedia bio several times.
You sure he isn’t a ball boy or a concession worker at Levi Stadium?
Nope.
The all-time leading receiver at Louisiana Tech University is more than just another draftee (fifth round) wasting time on the team’s depth chart and hoping he isn’t selling insurance at this time next year.
