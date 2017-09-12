› Home ›
Tech’s Dancy award finalist
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/09/2017 - 11:26pm
HARRISBURG, Pa. — More than a year removed from his diagnosis of Hodgkin lymphoma, Louisiana Tech running back Jaqwis Dancy has been named one of four finalists for the 2018 Uplifting Athletes Rare Disease Champion Award, it was announced by the organization on Thursday night at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show in Atlanta.
