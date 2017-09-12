› Home ›
Antelopes race past G-Men, 87-53
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/09/2017 - 11:23pm
in
Leader Sports Service
PHOENIX, Ariz. — Jason Perry-Murray scored 13 points and made 6-of-7 field goals as the Grambling State University men’s basketball team dropped an 87-53 road decision to Grand Canyon on Saturday night at the GCU Arena.
Murray led the way for Grambling State (3-6) with a double-double of 13 points and a career-high 12 boards in 16 minutes of action. Ivy Smith, Jr., who was the Southwestern Athletic Conference Player of the Week, tallied 12 points, including 8-of-8 from the foul line, with three steals, two assists and two boards.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos