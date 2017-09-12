  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Dunkin’ Dogs down Jackson State

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/09/2017 - 11:22pm
Photo by DONNY COWE/LA Tech Communications - Louisiana Tech sophomore Jalen Harris scored more than 20 points for the third time this season Saturday as the Bulldogs beat Jackson State 91-62 in the Thomas Assembly Center.

Four Bulldog starters scored in double figures, led by sophomore Jalen Harris with 22 points, as Louisiana Tech used its balanced scoring attack to defeat Jackson State, 91-62, on Saturday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.

It was another strong offensive performance for Tech (7-2) as the Bulldogs shot higher than 50 percent from the field for a fifth time this season. More importantly though was the defensive effort.

