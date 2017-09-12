› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs down Jackson State
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/09/2017 - 11:22pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Four Bulldog starters scored in double figures, led by sophomore Jalen Harris with 22 points, as Louisiana Tech used its balanced scoring attack to defeat Jackson State, 91-62, on Saturday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.
It was another strong offensive performance for Tech (7-2) as the Bulldogs shot higher than 50 percent from the field for a fifth time this season. More importantly though was the defensive effort.
