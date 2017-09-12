  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

December already fun football month

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/09/2017 - 11:14pm
in
O. K. Davis
Buddy Davis.jpg

If the first weekend is any indication, December is going to be a month to remember. And I’m not talking about Christmas getting closer.

It’s all the happenings that occurred in football during this time.

By the time last Monday night’s ESPN telecast between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals aired, my remote clicker and column/blog angles had worn out.

Several takeaways from all of this pigskin paraphernalia:

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share