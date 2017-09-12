  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
McGehee nails it predicting bear sighting

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/09/2017 - 9:24pm
Glynn Harris
bear.jpg
Photo by GLYNN HARRIS - This Louisiana Black Bear stood for a photo op last week in Madison Parish.

Every time I venture over to the eastern part of the state where the Louisiana black bear has increasingly garnered the interest along with consternation of property owners, hunters and camp owners, I have wanted to see one of these creatures. Anytime I go over that way for any reason, I have my camera handy because of the chance I might at long last get to see and photograph a black bear.

