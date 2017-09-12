› Home ›
Christmas concert to be held at Dixie
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/09/2017 - 8:50pm
Lawrence Gibbs and the Russ-Town Band to perform
Heather Small Hawley
Lawrence Gibbs and the Russ-Town Band will present their annual “Christmas at the Dixie” benefit program at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Dixie Center for the Arts.
“This is an annual concert that we have done since 1994 with the Russ-Town Band,” said Gibbs, conductor of the band. “We did this before the restoration in the late ’90s.”
Back in 1994, Gibbs and his wife organized the band, usually consisting of around 50 to 60 volunteers, and they have been presenting these concerts annually since then.
