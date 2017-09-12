› Home ›
Tech opens Cyber Center in Bossier City
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/09/2017 - 8:39pm
Leader Sports Service
A ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at the National Cyber Research Park in Bossier City commemorated Louisiana Tech’s most recent step toward delivering both greater college and career opportunities to Shreveport-Bossier, and greater cyber support and training to both the area’s students and the nation’s military.
In a ceremony attended by Gov. John Bel Edwards, state and local dignitaries, and several members of the University’s administration, the Louisiana Tech Academic Success Center officially opened in a building the University shares with Bossier Parish Community College.
