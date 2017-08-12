  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
NCLAC announces billboard winner

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/08/2017 - 11:51am
Jessica Slaughter
What fun we’re having with the arts activities going on throughout downtown Ruston.

Last weekend was North Central Louisiana Art Council’s Holiday Arts Tour and Ruston Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol, the Musical.”

Earlier this week was Bank of Ruston’s “Mapping out a Future for the Arts” exhibition reception.

Next week is Ruston Cultural District’s “A Tuna Christmas,” and Russ-Town Band’s Annual Christmas Concert.

