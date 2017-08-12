› Home ›
Sifting through the rubble to get to the truth
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/08/2017 - 11:49am
Mark Rainwater, Editor Farmerville Gazette
On the outside chance that even one person will read and understand and accept this as it’s offered — to clear up apparent confusion — here we go.
Regardless of what you read or hear otherwise, this is the truth. And no, I’m not saying it’s infallible just because I said so but because it’s backed up with facts and figures and law.
As I was heading toward Marion to deliver papers last week, I stopped and took a photo of Doc Elliott Stadium. More precisely, I took a photo of what was left of Doc Elliott Stadium.
