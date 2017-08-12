› Home ›
Learn lessons of charitable giving during holidays
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/08/2017 - 11:44am
Heather Small Hawley
The Christmas season is usually when people think the most about giving to a charity.
Growing up, my parents taught me that it was better to give a gift than to wish for one. So, it is only natural that I, too, give charity when I can.
Some donations are easier than others. Cleaning out my closet and my home to give items to Rolling Hills Ministries is easy, but picking which charity to give money to is a different matter.
Because it is now easier than ever to donate to charity — sometimes just the click of a button — people need to be careful about how and to whom they give money.
