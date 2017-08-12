  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Simsboro tax deserves study

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/08/2017 - 11:42am
in

With the promise of a Family Dollar store, the Simsboro Town Council has started discussions on placing a 1.25 percent sales tax on an upcoming ballot.

On Nov. 8, 2016, the Village of Simsboro had a special election for the same sales tax — it failed.

With 305 citizens voting on the tax, it lost 58 percent to 42 percent — a close call.

The tax would have collected $2,400 in its first year, and those funds would have been placed in the village’s general fund.

Mayor Sybil Smalling-Foster hopes for a different outcome in an election that could take place as soon as April.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share