Simsboro tax deserves study
Fri, 12/08/2017 - 11:42am
in
With the promise of a Family Dollar store, the Simsboro Town Council has started discussions on placing a 1.25 percent sales tax on an upcoming ballot.
On Nov. 8, 2016, the Village of Simsboro had a special election for the same sales tax — it failed.
With 305 citizens voting on the tax, it lost 58 percent to 42 percent — a close call.
The tax would have collected $2,400 in its first year, and those funds would have been placed in the village’s general fund.
Mayor Sybil Smalling-Foster hopes for a different outcome in an election that could take place as soon as April.
