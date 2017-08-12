  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Bulldogs to host Jackson State

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/08/2017 - 11:37am
in
022816 Tech Konkol C.jpg
Leader file photo

Louisiana Tech basketball coach Eric Konkol hopes to see his Dunkin’ Dogs get back on a winning track as they play host to Jackson State at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Thomas Assembly Center. Tech (6-2) will be looking to bounce back from a 85-83 loss to Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday. Jackson State is 2-6 and is coming off a 70-63 loss at Central Michigan.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share