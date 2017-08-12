  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Techsters rebound with win at UALR

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/08/2017 - 11:34am
in
Leader Sports Service
022617 Techsters Malone C.jpg
Leader file photo - Alexus Malone (34) led the Lady Techsters with 13 points Thursday night as Louisiana Tech took a 58-59 win at Arkansas-Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Alexus Malone scored 13 points and Kierra Anthony added 12 points to lead Louisiana Tech to a 58-49 win over Little Rock before 1,141 fans at the Jack Stephens Center Thursday night.

With the win, Tech (5-4) snapped a three-game losing streak and won for the first time in four tries at the Jack Stephens Center. The win didn’t come easy as the game pitted two teams that pride themselves on the defensive end of the floor.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share