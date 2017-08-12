› Home ›
Techsters rebound with win at UALR
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/08/2017 - 11:34am
in
Leader Sports Service
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Alexus Malone scored 13 points and Kierra Anthony added 12 points to lead Louisiana Tech to a 58-49 win over Little Rock before 1,141 fans at the Jack Stephens Center Thursday night.
With the win, Tech (5-4) snapped a three-game losing streak and won for the first time in four tries at the Jack Stephens Center. The win didn’t come easy as the game pitted two teams that pride themselves on the defensive end of the floor.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos