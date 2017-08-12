› Home ›
RHS soccer player released from hospital
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/08/2017 - 11:28am
in
T. Scott Boatright
A Go Fund Me Account has been set up for Ruston High School soccer player Nnamdi Nwoha, who is home today after being released from Children’s Hospital in Dallas Thursday evening.
Nwoha suffered sudden cardiac arrest during a match Saturday in Bossier City and was taken to the Bossier Willis Knighton Hospital location before being transferred to WK South’s pediatric facility.
After being stabilized, he was airlifted late Saturday night to Children’s Hospital in Dallas, where he had a defibrillator implanted on Wednesday.
