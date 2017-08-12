› Home ›
Grambling recognized as certified government
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/08/2017 - 11:25am
Derek J. Amaya
Grambling City officials has announced the city is now recognized as a certified local government, which will help establish historic and culture districts within the city.
The Grambling City Council swore in the commissioners for the newly created Grambling Historic Preservation Commission during the council’s regularly scheduled meeting Thursday.
Grambling mayor Ed Jones said the new distinction will now allow the city to apply for grants related to historical preservation.
The commission will help with the application for grants and help decide future historic sites.
