Grambling recognized as certified government

Fri, 12/08/2017
in
Derek J. Amaya

Submitted photo - Grambling police chief Tommy Clark, right, swears in the nine members of the Grambling Historic Preservation during the city council’s regularly schedule monthly meeting Thursday.

Grambling City officials has announced the city is now recognized as a certified local government, which will help establish historic and culture districts within the city.

The Grambling City Council swore in the commissioners for the newly created Grambling Historic Preservation Commission during the council’s regularly scheduled meeting Thursday.

Grambling mayor Ed Jones said the new distinction will now allow the city to apply for grants related to historical preservation.

The commission will help with the application for grants and help decide future historic sites.

