Angel Trees, gift drive give aid to those in need
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/08/2017 - 11:22am
Heather Small Hawley
Christmas is a time for giving, and this year residents have ample opportunity to help those in need through the use of Angel Trees and gift drives.
The trees are sponsored by the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team.
During the Christmas season, the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team asks all current clients to give us a list of items they would hope to find under the Christmas tree, Donna Bernard, child advocate for DART, said.
“We put those items on angels and place them on Angel Trees all over Ruston,” she said.
