Local duo to conduct combined choirs

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/07/2017 - 11:28am
Leader News Service
Submitted photo - From left, Frank Nihart, Allison Nihart Ambrose and Jason Ambrose, conductors of the upcoming musical production, “The Greatest Story Ever Told.”

Two area churches are combining their choirs this year for Christmas to present “The Greatest Story Ever Told.”

The father-son-in-law duo of Frank Nihart and Jason Ambrose will co-conduct the choirs of Cook Baptist Church, Ruston and New Hope Baptist Church, Choudrant.

Three presentations are planned; the first is Sunday with the other on Dec. 16 and 17. Each begins at 6 p.m.

The production will be held Sunday at Cook Baptist Church, 2000 Cooktown Road in Ruston.

