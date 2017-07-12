› Home ›
Local duo to conduct combined choirs
Two area churches are combining their choirs this year for Christmas to present “The Greatest Story Ever Told.”
The father-son-in-law duo of Frank Nihart and Jason Ambrose will co-conduct the choirs of Cook Baptist Church, Ruston and New Hope Baptist Church, Choudrant.
Three presentations are planned; the first is Sunday with the other on Dec. 16 and 17. Each begins at 6 p.m.
The production will be held Sunday at Cook Baptist Church, 2000 Cooktown Road in Ruston.
