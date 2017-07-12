› Home ›
Lock your vehicles or suffer the consequences
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/07/2017 - 11:23am
Derek J. Amaya
Almost every Grambling City Council meeting, Grambling Police Chief Tommy Clark sounds like a broken record.
“Please remember to lock your vehicles,” says Clark with a sense of fatigue from repetition. “If you don’t lock your cars, things get stolen.”
Typically the announcement comes after a string of car break-ins happening in the community.
Ruston Police Department Deputy Chief Clint Williams recently alluded to the same recommendation during an interview about holiday safety.
