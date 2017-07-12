› Home ›
There is no place for sexual misconduct
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/07/2017 - 11:19am
in
Victims speaking out against their alleged sexual assault and harassment perpetrators continue to dominate the headlines for the latter part of 2017.
Celebrities, politicians and even journalists were some of the many different individuals accused of sexual misconduct in one form or another. In many cases, those same individuals either resigned or were fired from their jobs.
The issue was such a major part of 2017 that Time Magazine’s Person of the Year was The Silence Breakers movement — the hundreds of voices that launched a movement to speak about their alleged assailants.
