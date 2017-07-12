› Home ›
Techsters hit road to play at UALR
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/07/2017 - 11:16am
Leader Sports Service
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Louisiana Tech won’t enter an opponent-friendly environment as the Lady Techsters travel to face Little Rock at the Jack Stephens Center.
Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. today and the contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on KXKZ 107.5 FM, KTKC 92.7 FM and KJVC 92.9 FM with the pregame show starting at 6 p.m.
