Dunkin’ Dogs fall at home to SFA
Thu, 12/07/2017 - 11:14am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech had its 11-game home winning streak snapped on Wednesday night as Stephen F. Austin scored the game-winning basket with five seconds left to break the 13th tie of the game in what ended with a final score of 85-83 inside the Thomas Assembly Center.
In what was a rollercoaster of a game, Tech (6-2) found itself up five after DaQuan Bracey drained a NBA-range 3-pointer with 4:47 left to go. From there though, SFA (8-1) continued to do what they did all night — force turnovers and get offensive rebounds — that allowed them to mount the comeback.
