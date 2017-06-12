› Home ›
Bank of Ruston hosts Holiday Art Show
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/06/2017 - 12:19pm
The Bank of Ruston hosted its annual Holiday Art Show reception Tuesday at their downtown location. The display will be available for viewing for the entire month. This year, the show is honoring the North Central Louisiana Arts Council with “Mapping Out A Future For The Arts.” Local artists were commissioned to create art by using old Ruston maps. These pieces will be on display and for purchase throughout the month at Bank of Ruston’s Downtown Office location, 505 North Vienna St., during business hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
