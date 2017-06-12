› Home ›
LPSB approves punishment policy revisions
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/06/2017 - 12:17pm
Derek J. Amaya
The Lincoln Parish School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved the proposed corporal punishment revision polices for the school system after tabling the item during their November meeting.
Tuesday’s vote was one of several actions the school board took during their December meeting.
The board also approved the Enhanced School calendar for Cypress Springs and Glen View Elementary Schools for 2018.
