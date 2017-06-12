› Home ›
Locals win Reindeer Bucks
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/06/2017 - 12:05pm
As a part of the #ShopLocal Campaign hosted by the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, residents have a chance to win prizes and money while tending to shopping duties. There are 29 local businesses listed on the shopping passport. As shoppers visit each business, they’ll have their passport stamped to validate that they’ve been there. Once complete, the cardholder will be eligible for the $1,000 grand prize presented by First National Bank.
